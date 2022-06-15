Scope

The Mathematical Finance section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the application of mathematical and statistical methods in the financial market.

Led by Dr. Young Shin Kim from Stony Brook University, the Mathematical Finance section welcomes submissions in the various domains of mathematical finance, which connect advanced mathematical theories with practical applications in finance.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

big data analysis

blockchain and cryptocurrencies

data mining

financial derivatives – pricing and hedging

financial risk management

machine learning and artificial intelligence

nonlinear dynamics and econometrics

numerical analysis and algorithms for finance

portfolio optimization

probabilities, statistics, and stochastic calculus

time series analysis

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the application of mathematical and statistical methods to solve complex issues in finance.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth) and 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure).

The Mathematical Finance section does not consider submissions that lack a strong mathematical foundation or focus on unrelated fields. However, it is important to note that some interdisciplinary studies, such as those involving engineering or social sciences, may still be relevant if they contribute significantly to the understanding or development of mathematical finance theories and applications. As such, exclusions should be limited to articles that do not have a clear connection to mathematical finance or do not provide in-depth knowledge about the application of mathematical and statistical methods to solve complex issues in finance.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of mathematical finance to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.