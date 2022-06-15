Scope

The Mathematics of Computation and Data Science section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the theoretical and algorithmic development of data science with an emphasis on computations and statistical analysis.

Founded by Dr. Charles Chui from Stanford University and led by Dr. Daniel Potts from Chemnitz University of Technology, the Mathematics of Computation and Data Science section welcomes submissions in various domains of data science, which facilitate the interaction between applied mathematicians, computer scientists, statisticians, and researchers from diverse fields such as physics, chemistry, biology, and engineering.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

Mathematical foundations of artificial intelligence (AI)

Deep learning and related algorithms

Wavelet theory and applications

Gabor theory and applications

Numerical Fourier analysis

Signal and function representations

Time-frequency representation and analysis

Compressed sensing

Efficient algorithms for sampling theory

High-dimensional data analysis and approximation

Dimension reduction

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the computational aspects of data science and their applications in various research fields.

The Mathematics of Computation and Data Science section does not consider submissions focused on fluid dynamics, logistics, or supply chain management, unless they have a strong emphasis on computational and data-driven mathematical research. Studies that do not emphasize mathematical foundations or computational techniques are not suitable for this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of data science to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.