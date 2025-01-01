waleed mohamed abd-elhameed
Jeddah University
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Community Reviewer
Mathematics of Computation and Data Science
Jeddah University
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Community Reviewer
Mathematics of Computation and Data Science
Al-Balqa Applied University
Al-Salt, Jordan
Community Reviewer
Mathematics of Computation and Data Science
Selçuk University
Istanbul, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Mathematics of Computation and Data Science
National Research Council (CNR)
Roma, Italy
Community Reviewer
Mathematics of Computation and Data Science
Hasan Kalyoncu University
Gaziantep, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Mathematics of Computation and Data Science
National Institute of Aeronautics and Space of Indonesia
Jakarta, Indonesia
Community Reviewer
Mathematics of Computation and Data Science
Department of Mathematics, Lovely Professional University
Phagwara, India
Community Reviewer
Mathematics of Computation and Data Science
University of Engineering and Technology, Lahore
Lahore, Pakistan
Community Reviewer
Mathematics of Computation and Data Science
University of Mazandaran
Babolsar, Iran
Community Reviewer
Mathematics of Computation and Data Science
African Institute for Mathematical Sciences, Faculty of Science, Stellenbosch University
Muizenberg, South Africa
Community Reviewer
Mathematics of Computation and Data Science
Hasanuddin University
Makassar, Indonesia
Community Reviewer
Mathematics of Computation and Data Science
Norwegian University of Science and Technology
Trondheim, Norway
Community Reviewer
Mathematics of Computation and Data Science
Institut National de Recherche en Informatique et en Automatique (INRIA)
Rocquencourt, France
Community Reviewer
Mathematics of Computation and Data Science
Lucian Blaga University of Sibiu
Sibiu, Romania
Community Reviewer
Mathematics of Computation and Data Science
North Carolina State University
Raleigh, United States
Community Reviewer
Mathematics of Computation and Data Science
King Abdullah University of Science and Technology
Thuwal, Saudi Arabia
Community Reviewer
Mathematics of Computation and Data Science