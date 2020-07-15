charles k. chui
Stanford University
Stanford , United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Mathematics of Computation and Data Science
Stanford University
Stanford , United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Mathematics of Computation and Data Science
Chemnitz University of Technology
Chemnitz , Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Mathematics of Computation and Data Science
University of Hamburg
Hamburg , Germany
Associate Editor
Mathematics of Computation and Data Science
Southwestern University of Finance and Economics
Chengdu , China
Associate Editor
Mathematics of Computation and Data Science
University of Perugia
Perugia , Italy
Associate Editor
Mathematics of Computation and Data Science
Indian Institute of Technology Indore
Indore , India
Associate Editor
Mathematics of Computation and Data Science
Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology
Patiala , India
Associate Editor
Mathematics of Computation and Data Science
University at Albany
Albany , United States
Associate Editor
Mathematics of Computation and Data Science
Norwegian Research Institute (NORCE)
Bergen , Norway
Associate Editor
Mathematics of Computation and Data Science
University of Missouri–St. Louis
St. Louis , United States
Associate Editor
Mathematics of Computation and Data Science
University of Central Florida
Orlando , United States
Associate Editor
Mathematics of Computation and Data Science
University of Campania Luigi Vanvitelli
Caserta , Italy
Associate Editor
Mathematics of Computation and Data Science
School of Mathematical Sciences, Fudan University
Shanghai , China
Associate Editor
Mathematics of Computation and Data Science
Department of Mathematics and Applications, Polytechnic and Basic Sciences School, University of Naples Federico II
Napoli , Italy
Associate Editor
Mathematics of Computation and Data Science
Sun Yat-sen University
Guangzhou , China
Associate Editor
Mathematics of Computation and Data Science
Najran University
Najran , Saudi Arabia
Associate Editor
Mathematics of Computation and Data Science