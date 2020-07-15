charles k. chui
Stanford University
Stanford, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Mathematics of Computation and Data Science
Cameron University
Lawton, United States
Associate Editor
Mathematics of Computation and Data Science
Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology
Patiala, India
Associate Editor
Mathematics of Computation and Data Science
Illinois Institute of Technology
Chicago, United States
Associate Editor
Mathematics of Computation and Data Science
University of L'Aquila
L'Aquila, Italy
Associate Editor
Mathematics of Computation and Data Science
University of Florence
Florence, Italy
Associate Editor
Mathematics of Computation and Data Science
University of Perugia
Perugia, Italy
Associate Editor
Mathematics of Computation and Data Science
Department of Mathematics and Applications, Polytechnic and Basic Sciences School, University of Naples Federico II
Napoli, Italy
Associate Editor
Mathematics of Computation and Data Science
University of Campania Luigi Vanvitelli
Caserta, Italy
Associate Editor
Mathematics of Computation and Data Science
Julich Research Center, Helmholtz Association of German Research Centres (HZ)
Jülich, Germany
Associate Editor
Mathematics of Computation and Data Science
Helmholtz Center München, Helmholtz Association of German Research Centres (HZ)
Neuherberg, Germany
Associate Editor
Mathematics of Computation and Data Science
Southwestern University of Finance and Economics
Chengdu, China
Associate Editor
Mathematics of Computation and Data Science
Middle Tennessee State University
Murfreesboro, United States
Associate Editor
Mathematics of Computation and Data Science
University of Missouri–St. Louis
St. Louis, United States
Associate Editor
Mathematics of Computation and Data Science
Technical University of Berlin
Berlin, Germany
Associate Editor
Mathematics of Computation and Data Science