Scope

The Statistics and Probability section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and application of probabilistic and statistical methods.

Led by a team of expert researchers, the Statistics and Probability section welcomes submissions in various domains of this field, which aim to enhance the fundamentals of probability and statistics and develop applications of these principles within related disciplines.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

analytical tools for establishing new statistical and probability theory

applications in biology, ecology, genetics, bioinformatics, and biostatistics

applications in computation, data science, and machine learning

applications in engineering and computer science

applications in finance, business, and economics

applications in geographic information systems

applications in medicine

applications in social sciences

new implementational strategies for statistical and probabilistic methodology

new statistical theory for contemporary methods, such as deep learning in machine learning

other topics of general interest to the statistics and probability community

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development and application of statistical and probabilistic methods in various fields.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding and application of probabilistic and statistical methods, analytical tools, and implementational strategies in various fields, such as biology, ecology, genetics, bioinformatics, biostatistics, computation, data science, machine learning, engineering, computer science, finance, business, economics, geographic information systems, medicine, and social sciences, contributing to SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 4 (Quality Education), 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), and 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

The Statistics and Probability section does not consider submissions that lack a clear focus on statistical or probabilistic methods and their applications. Studies that are too general or do not demonstrate a strong connection to the field will be considered outside the scope of this section. However, submissions that are related to the core principles of statistics and probability and have applications in various fields, such as biology, ecology, genetics, bioinformatics, biostatistics, computation, data science, machine learning, engineering, computer science, finance, business, economics, geographic information systems, medicine, and social sciences, are encouraged and will be considered within the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of this field to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.