Scope

Statistics and Probability publishes work focused on all aspects of mathematics that employs the use of probabilistic or statistical methods: theory, application, computation, exploitation, and more. The section welcomes submissions from researchers who seek to advance fundamentals of probability and statistics, as well as to develop applications of these principles within other related disciplines.

Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to:

• New statistical theory for contemporary methods, such as deep learning in machine learning

• New analytical tools to establish new statistical and probability theory

• Novel implementational strategy for statistical and probabilistic methodology

• Novel statistical and probabilistic methods in interesting application domains

• Other topics that will be of general interests to the statistics and probability community

With applications to the following areas:

• Biology, Ecology, Genetics, Bioinformatics and Biostatistics

• Computation, Data science, Machine Learning

• Engineering and Computer Science

• Finance, Business, Economics

• Geographic information systems

• Medicine

• Social sciences

• Other potential areas

This section provides an Open-Access publishing forum for the applied probability and statistics community and also encourages interdisciplinary collaboration through the development of Frontiers Research Topic article collections. Please note that all submissions to Statistics and Probability must be considered in-scope of both this section and the journal to be considered for publication.