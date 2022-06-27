jeff kuhn
Institute for Astronomy, University of Hawaii
Honolulu , United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Astronomical Instrumentation
Institut National des Sciences Appliquées de Lyon (INSA Lyon)
Villeurbanne , France
Associate Editor
Astronomical Instrumentation
University of Stuttgart
Stuttgart , Germany
Associate Editor
Astronomical Instrumentation
UMR5574 Centre de recherche astrophysique de Lyon (CRAL)
Saint Genis Laval , France
Associate Editor
Astronomical Instrumentation
Other
Menlo Park , United States
Associate Editor
Astronomical Instrumentation
UMR5574 Centre de recherche astrophysique de Lyon (CRAL)
Saint Genis Laval , France
Associate Editor
Astronomical Instrumentation
Breakthrough
New York , United States
Associate Editor
Astronomical Instrumentation
Goddard Space Flight Center, National Aeronautics and Space Administration
Greenbelt , United States
Associate Editor
Astronomical Instrumentation
Department of Physics, University of Rome Tor Vergata
Rome , Italy
Associate Editor
Astronomical Instrumentation
Université de Genève
Geneva , Switzerland
Associate Editor
Astronomical Instrumentation
Henry A. Rowland Department of Physics and Astronomy, Krieger School of Arts and Sciences, Johns Hopkins University
Baltimore , United States
Guest Associate Editor
Astronomical Instrumentation
Osservatorio di Astrofisica e Scienza dello Spazio di Bologna (INAF)
Bologna , Italy
Guest Associate Editor
Astronomical Instrumentation
Carnegie Mellon University
Pittsburgh , United States
Guest Associate Editor
Astronomical Instrumentation
Institut für Astrophysik, Georg-August-Universität Göttingen
Göttingen , Germany
Guest Associate Editor
Astronomical Instrumentation
National Astronomical Observatories, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)
Beijing , China
Guest Associate Editor
Astronomical Instrumentation
Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia, Spanish National Research Council (CSIC)
Granada , Spain
Guest Associate Editor
Astronomical Instrumentation