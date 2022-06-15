Mission & scope

Frontiers in Astronomy and Space Sciences is a multidisciplinary journal that unravels the mysteries of the universe by exploring all areas of astronomy and space sciences.

Led by Field Chief Editor Julio Navarro (University of Victoria, Canada) and supported by an outstanding editorial board of international experts, this broad-scope journal is indexed in Web of Science (SCIE) and Scopus, and covers all areas of astronomy and space science from planetary science to extragalactic astronomy, to high-energy and astroparticle physics.

The journal welcomes submissions across a range of specialties. Topics include, but are not limited to:

astrobiology

astrochemistry

astronomical instrumentation

astrostatistics

cosmology

exoplanets

extragalactic astronomy

fundamental astronomy

high-energy and astroparticle physics

local universe

low-temperature plasma physics

nuclear physics

planetary science

space physics

stellar and solar physics.

Manuscripts whose content does not have a fundamental basis in the advancement of astronomy and space sciences are not within the scope of this journal. Examples of such articles include, but are not restricted to, articles whose primary focus is the development or application of statistical or computational methods, or those that primarily focus on organizational or communication aspects without a firm grounding on astronomy and space sciences.

This journal aims to publish articles that advance scientific developments in these fields, and to make them widely available by allowing unrestricted access to researchers and general public alike.

Frontiers in Astronomy and Space Sciences is a European Physical Society Recognised Journal.