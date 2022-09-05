Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our efficient and rigorous peer review means you’ll get a decision on your manuscript in just 77 days.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
University of Victoria
Victoria , Canada
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Astronomy and Space Sciences
Space Science Institute
Boulder , United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Space Physics
Spanish National Research Council (CSIC)
Madrid , Spain
Specialty Chief Editor
Cosmology
University of Amsterdam
Amsterdam , Netherlands
Specialty Chief Editor
High-Energy and Astroparticle Physics