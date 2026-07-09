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We are proudly sponsoring the European Astronomical Society Annual Meeting 2026 - June 29 to July 3
This study demonstrates that a nonequilibrium freeze-out approach provides a natural way of accounting for the typical abundance pattern of heavy r-process elements in stars and its variation.
How variations in solar cycle activity drive thermospheric density changes, directly impacting the drag and long-term orbital decay of space debris in low-Earth orbit.
How beneficial extremophilic and plant growth-promoting fungi can transform toxic, nutrient-poor lunar and Martian regolith into functional soils for sustainable space agriculture.
We are proudly sponsoring the Europlanet Science Congress 2026 - September 6 to 11
UMR5274 Institut de Planétologie et d'Astrophysique de Grenoble (IPAG)
Grenoble, France
Specialty Chief Editor
Astrostatistics
National Institute of Astrophysics (INAF)
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Astrostatistics
Université de Bordeaux
Bordeaux, France
Associate Editor
Astrostatistics
National Institute of Astrophysics (INAF)
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Astrostatistics