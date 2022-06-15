Scope

The Astrostatistics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the application of statistical methods and techniques in the field of astronomy.

Led by Dr. Didier Fraix-Burnet from UMR5274 Institut de Planétologie et d'Astrophysique de Grenoble (IPAG), the Astrostatistics section welcomes submissions in the various domains of Astrostatistics, which connect the challenges of astronomical data analysis with advanced statistical methodologies.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include (but are not limited to):

artificial intelligence

bayesian statistics

data mining

hypotheses testing

machine and deep learning

multivariate analyses

neural networks

regression

resampling and model-fitting

spatial variables

supervised and unsupervised classification

time series

truncated data

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the application of statistical methods and techniques to address the challenges of astronomical data analysis.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of astrostatistics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.