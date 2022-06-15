Scope

The Exoplanets section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the discovery, characterization, and understanding of planets which orbit alien suns as well as the stellar environments to which they belong.

Led by Dr. Steve Howell from Ames Research Center, National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the Exoplanets section welcomes submissions in the study of exoplanets by observations, laboratory study, theoretical pursuits, and extensions of our knowledge gained from within our own solar system.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include but are not limited to:

comparative planetology

direct imaging of exoplanets

exoplanet discovery and characterization

exoplanet formation and evolution

habitable environments

host star properties and characterization

occurrence rates

technological approaches for discovery and characterization

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the diverse aspects of exoplanet research and related fields.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of exoplanet research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.