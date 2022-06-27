Scope

The discovery and study of Exoplanets is a relatively new scientific field being only about 30 years old. The field is highly interdisciplinary, drawing from astronomy, physics, biology, planetary science, and geology. Research on this topic concerns itself with the discovery, characterization, and understanding of planets which orbit alien suns as well as the stellar environments to which they belong. The study of exoplanets involves observations, laboratory study, theoretical pursuits, and extensions of our knowledge gained from within our own solar system. Exoplanet research truly represents worldwide science that is conducted by highly diverse, multi-generational scientists. The 2019 Nobel prize award bears witness to the impact exoplanets has had on science. In its fullness, exoplanet research invokes one of the fundamental human questions about the Universe – Are we alone?

Frontiers in Astronomy and Space Sciences welcomes original scientific contributions from researchers around the world in the area of exoplanets and exoplanet related science. Frontiers/Exoplanets takes advantage of an interactive review process dedicated to clarity, inclusivity, and openness and focused exclusively on research and manuscript quality, designed to bring out the best of both.

The new Specialty Section of Frontiers in Astronomy and Space Science - Exoplanets is dedicated to publishing original, scholarly, peer-reviewed scientific research articles of the highest quality to advance our scientific understanding of exoplanets and exoplanet related science through observational, experimental, computational, laboratory, theoretical and other investigations. We also encourage submissions that may involve interdisciplinary analysis or may introduce methodologies coming from other fields of science, as well as long papers with thorough and didactic explanations that may serve as reference for other workers and for students.

Topics include but are not limited to:

 Exoplanet Formation and Evolution

 Host Star Properties and Characterization

 Exoplanet Discovery and Characterization

 Occurrence Rates

 Habitable Environments

 Technological Approaches for Discovery and Characterization

 Direct Imaging of Exoplanets

 Comparative Planetology