Scope

The Extragalactic Astronomy section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the study of external galaxies outside the Local Group.

Led by Dr. Paola Marziani from Osservatorio Astronomico di Padova (INAF), the Extragalactic Astronomy section welcomes submissions in the various domains of extragalactic astronomy, which connect diverse research areas to provide a comprehensive understanding of the universe.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include but are not limited to:

active and quiescent galaxies

cosmic epochs

dark matter halos

extragalactic stellar and gaseous systems

galaxy clusters

galaxy groups

HII regions

large-scale baryonic structures

molecular cloud complexes

nuclear activity in galaxies

observational results and techniques

star formation properties

stellar clusters

supermassive black hole growth

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of extragalactic astronomy, including observational results, numerical modeling, and theoretical analysis.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of extragalactic astronomy to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.