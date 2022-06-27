Main content

Scope Fundamental astronomy is an essential branch of modern gravitational physics, which explores the fundamental structure of space and time by studying the dynamics of massive bodies and elementary particles, such as photons, in gravitational field on time scales from one orbital revolution to the Hubble time. It establishes basic theoretical principles for high-accuracy calculation and interpretation of various astronomical effects and phenomena observed in gravitationally-bounded systems, for example, clusters of galaxies, the Milky Way, stellar clusters, binary and multiple stars, and the solar system and its sub-systems . It also provides definitions and models that describe reference systems and frames used in astronomy and geodesy.



Fundamental astronomy obtains physical information on celestial objects and investigates physical laws using the methods of astrometry, celestial mechanics and space geodesy which include long baseline radio and optical interferometry, laser and radio ranging, pulsar timing, Doppler tracking, space astrometry, atomic clocks and Global Positioning System (GPS), etc.



A special emphasis should be made on relativistic celestial mechanics and astrometry which are relatively new areas of research in fundamental astronomy that receive special attention in experimental gravitational physics in order. The development of theoretical and observational tools of relativistic celestial mechanics and astrometry are essential for further progress in testing general relativity and direct detection of gravitational waves to bring a deeper understanding of the nature of gravitational field and fundamental structure of the spacetime manifold.



Fundamental Astronomy, a specialty section of Frontiers in Astronomy and Space Sciences publishes scholarly and peer-reviewed articles containing high-quality, original research focused on observational, experimental, computational or theoretical celestial mechanics, astrometry and space geodesy. To accomplish its goals it takes advantage of an interactive review process focused exclusively on research and manuscript quality, and designed to bring out the best of both. Fundamental Astronomy welcomes manuscripts addressing scientific questions including but not limited to the following areas:



− Reference Frames

− Time Scales

− Ephemerides

− Dynamical Astronomy

− Celestial Mechanics

− Fundamental Catalogues

− Astronomical Standards and Constants

− Space Geodesy and Precise Navigation

− Very Long Baseline Interferometry

− Pulsar Timing

− Satellite astrometry

− Radial velocities

− Doppler Tracking

− Rotation of Celestial Bodies

− Earth Orientation Parameters

− Asteroids and Near-Earth Objects

− General Relativity (approximation methods and equations of motion of massive bodies and light, relativistic two-body problem, relativistic reference frames and time scales)

− Astronomical Tests of General Relativity

Facts Short name Front. Astron. Space Sci.

Abbreviation fspas

Electronic ISSN 2296-987X

Indexed in Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Astrophics Data System (SAO/NASA ADS), Web of Science Emerging Sources Citation Index (ESCI) , INSPIRE, CLOCKSS

Impact 4.055 Impact Factor 5.2 CiteScore

