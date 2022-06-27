Scope

Despite decades of research in nuclear physics, this field is still a fascinating world, full of open questions which wait for an answer.

As primary examples, we quote:

1) the nuclear interaction and its connection with QCD: where does the nuclear force which binds nucleons together get its main characteristics from, and how is it rooted in the theory of strong interaction?

2) Nuclear structure and nuclear reactions: why is the nuclear landscape so rich and so complex, and where does such a complexity come from?

3) Hadronic physics and QCD: how can we connect the world of quarks and gluons with that of hadrons?

4) Relativistic heavy ion collisions: how can we understand the different nuclear phases, which lead from nuclear liquid to quark-gluon plasma?

5) Nuclear astrophysics: how can we understand ultimately where the elements come from, and how does nuclear physics affect the early stage and the evolution of our Universe? Furthermore, what is the structure of compact astrophysical objects as neutron stars, and how this can be related to gravitational waves and gamma-ray bursts detection?

All original research articles of the highest quality, reporting experimental or theoretical results in these aspects of nuclear physics, are welcomed in Frontiers in Physics, section Nuclear Physics.

Our interest, however, is not limited to the above list. For instance, we also welcome original articles addressing the development of novel numerical techniques to solve for the many-body quantum mechanical problem, as well as those where nuclear physics works at the service of other fields, like neutrino physics, astroparticle physics, and cosmology, including theoretical modelling and experimental searches for dark matter and for physics beyond the Standard Model.