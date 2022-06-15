Scope

The Nuclear Physics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring the complexities and unanswered questions in the field of nuclear physics.

Led by Dr. Jie Meng from Peking University, Beijing, China, the Nuclear Physics section welcomes submissions in various domains of nuclear physics, which aim to deepen our understanding and bridge the gap between theoretical and experimental aspects.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

compact astrophysical objects

dark matter and physics beyond the Standard Model

Electroweak interaction

hadronic physics and QCD

nuclear astrophysics

nuclear interactions and their connection with QCD

nuclear structure and nuclear reactions

novel numerical techniques for many-body quantum mechanical problems

relativistic heavy ion collisions

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of nuclear physics, contributing to the advancement of the field and its applications in related areas such as neutrino physics, astroparticle physics, and cosmology.

The section welcomes submissions in nuclear science which support and advance the SDG: SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of nuclear physics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.