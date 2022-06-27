Scope

The Planetary Science section of Frontiers in Astronomy and Space Sciences publishes original, peer-reviewed and high-quality fundamental and applied research across all aspects of the field of Planetary Science. Frontiers in Astronomy and Space Sciences welcome original scientific contributions, with different article types, from researchers around the world in the area of planetary science and related science.

Planetary Science is an interdisciplinary field combining aspects of astronomy and astrophysics with geology, physics, biology, chemistry, geophysics, meteorology, earth and space sciences engineering. It includes the study of planets and their moons, and planetary systems, in particular the Solar System. It involves observations, models and simulations, laboratory and theoretical studies, and exploration, instrumentation and missions.

Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to:

· Atmospheres and aeronomy of planets and moons

· Interior, surface, composition, environment, structure, processes and interactions

· Observations and remote sensing at all wavelengths and in situ measurements, and data analysis of planets and moons

· Simulations, modelling and theoretical studies

· Planetary and Moon Exploration and field studies of space analogues

· Planetary Missions

· Instrumentation and mission concepts

· Laboratory and experimental activities in support of planetary Science

· Planet Formation and Evolution

· Clouds, aerosols and hazes in planetary atmospheres

· Comparative planetology

· Celestial mechanics, planetary geodesy and dynamics, including application to planets, satellites and ring systems

· Small bodies, dust and rings

· Planetary impact processes

· Planetary science databases, tools and data analytics

· History of planetary research, and public engagement in Planetary Science through emerging technology