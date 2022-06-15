Scope

The Planetary Science section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the study of planets, moons, small bodies, and planetary systems.

Led by Dr. Miriam Rengel from the Max Planck Institute for Solar System Research, the Planetary Science section welcomes observations, models and simulations, laboratory and theoretical studies, instrumentation and missions to extend our understanding of planetary science.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include but are not limited to:

atmospheres and aeronomy of planets and moons

celestial mechanics, planetary geodesy, and dynamics, including application to planets, satellites, and ring systems

clouds, aerosols, and hazes in planetary atmospheres

comparative planetology

history of planetary research, and public engagement in planetary science through emerging technology

instrumentation and mission concepts

interior, surface, composition, environment, structure, processes, and interactions

laboratory and experimental activities in support of planetary science

observations and remote sensing at all wavelengths and in situ measurements, and data analysis of planets and moons

planetary and moon exploration and field studies of space analogues

planetary impact processes

planetary missions

planetary science databases, tools, and data analytics

planet formation and evolution

simulations, modeling, and theoretical studies

small bodies, dust, and rings

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of planetary science. Interdisciplinary research combining aspects of astronomy and astrophysics with geology, physics, biology, chemistry, geophysics, meteorology, earth and space sciences engineering are welcome.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of planetary science to academia and industry researchers, scholars, policymakers, and the public worldwide.