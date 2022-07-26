jessica galloway-pena
Texas A and M University
College Station, United States
Community Reviewer
Molecular Bacteriology and Microbiome
Texas A and M University
College Station, United States
Community Reviewer
Molecular Bacteriology and Microbiome
Papageorgiou General Hospital
Thessaloniki, Greece
Community Reviewer
Emerging Bacterial Threats and their Treatment
Hamad Medical Corporation
Doha, Qatar
Community Reviewer
One Health in Bacteriology
Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School
Boston, United States
Community Reviewer
Antibiotic Resistance
University of the Witwatersrand
Johannesburg, South Africa
Community Reviewer
Antibiotic Resistance
College of Medicine and Medical Science, Arabian Gulf University
Manama, Bahrain
Community Reviewer
Antibiotic Resistance
University at Buffalo
Buffalo, United States
Community Reviewer
Antibiotic Resistance
Isfahan University of Medical Sciences
Isfahan, Iran
Community Reviewer
Antibiotic Resistance
State University of Londrina
Londrina, Brazil
Community Reviewer
Emerging Bacterial Threats and their Treatment
Ministry of Health
Madinah, Saudi Arabia
Community Reviewer
Antibiotic Resistance
Department of Biochemistry, Faculty of Sciences, King Abdulaziz University
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Community Reviewer
Antibiotic Resistance
Shiraz University of Medical Sciences
Shiraz, Iran
Community Reviewer
Antibiotic Resistance
VIT University
Vellore, India
Community Reviewer
Antibiotic Resistance
Texas A and M University
College Station, United States
Community Reviewer
Antibiotic Resistance
University of Florence
Florence, Italy
Community Reviewer
Molecular Bacteriology and Microbiome
National University of Costa Rica
Heredia, Costa Rica
Community Reviewer
Antibiotic Resistance