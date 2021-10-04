Scope

The Bacterial Genetics and AI-enhanced Microbial Engineering section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of bacterial genetics, genomics, and AI-enhanced microbial engineering.

Led by Dr. Apichai Tuanyok from University of Florida Gainesville, United States, the Bacterial Genetics and AI-enhanced Microbial Engineering section aims to bridge fundamental research with practical applications in bacteriology. It welcomes studies that explore the genetic makeup and functioning of bacteria, leveraging artificial intelligence to advance microbial engineering.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

AI and deep learning for antimicrobial resistance: Predictive modeling of antimicrobial resistance genes using AI, and designing new antimicrobial agents through machine learning.

AI in the discovery of novel or unculturable organisms: Utilization of AI to uncover new bacterial species, and approaches to studying unculturable bacteria.

advanced genome editing technologies: Development and application of precise genome editing tools. Functional studies and therapeutic modifications of bacterial genomes.

bacterial bioprospecting and biotechnology: Discovery and utilization of bacteria for industrial, environmental, and medical applications. Exploration of bacterial metabolites and their potential uses.

bacterial evolution and genomics: Studies on bacterial evolution, adaptation, and speciation. Comprehensive genomic analyses of bacteria.

bacteriophages: Genetic studies of bacteriophages and their interactions with bacterial hosts, as well as, genomic insights into bacteriophage diversity and applications in phage therapy.

disease ecology of bacteria: Investigations into the ecological aspects of bacterial diseases, and understanding the environmental factors influencing bacterial pathogenicity.

genetic and functional diversity of bacteria: Examination of the genetic variability within bacterial populations. Functional studies of diverse bacterial genes.

genetic and molecular basis of drug resistance in bacteria: Mechanisms underlying antibiotic resistance, and genetic studies aimed at overcoming drug resistance.

population genetics, bacterial forensics, and epidemiology: Genetic tracking of bacterial populations and outbreaks. Forensic applications of bacterial genetics.

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interplay between bacterial genetics, genomics, and AI-enhanced microbial engineering.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the bacterial genetics, genomics, and AI-enhanced microbial engineering, and SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), and 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of bacteriology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.