Scope

The Emerging Bacterial Threats and their Treatment section is dedicated to publishing research focused on novel bacterial pathogens and the development of treatments to combat infections.

Led by Prof. Weng Chan from the School of Pharmacy, Faculty of Science, University of Nottingham, the Emerging Bacterial Threats and their Treatment section welcomes submissions in various domains of bacteriology, which aim to address the challenges posed by new and re-emerging bacterial threats.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

climate change impact on host-microbe and host - microbiota interactions

emergence and re-emergence of bacterial threats

experimental treatments for bacterial infections

human and non-human bacterial pathogens

in vitro antibacterial activities

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the bacterial threats of tomorrow and the corresponding treatments to tackle these challenges.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of emerging bacterial threats, their treatment, and the impact of climate change on host-microbe interactions, contributing to SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and 13 (Climate Action).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of bacteriology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.