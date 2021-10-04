Scope

The Molecular Bacteriology and Microbiome section is dedicated to publishing research focused on bacterial interactions and their role in microbiomes and host benefits.

Led by Dr. Yanjiao Zhou from UCONN Health, the Molecular Bacteriology and Microbiome section welcomes submissions in the various domains of microbiology, clinical medicine, bioinformatics, and molecular biology, which connect interdisciplinary studies to better understand the role of microbiomes in health and disease.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

bacterial interactions within microbiomes

health and disease implications of microbiomes

molecular biology of non-pathogenic bacteria

nutrition, diet and the microbiome

prebiotics and their effects on microbiomes

probiotics and their role in promoting health

microbiome in cross organ interactions

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interactions and roles of bacteria in microbiomes and their impact on health and disease.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the bacterial interactions within microbiomes, health and disease implications of microbiomes, molecular biology of non-pathogenic bacteria, prebiotics and their effects on microbiomes, and probiotics and their role in promoting health, in relation to SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of microbiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.