yanjiao zhou
UCONN Health
Farmington, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Molecular Bacteriology and Microbiome
AbVacc Inc
Rockville, United States
Associate Editor
Molecular Bacteriology and Microbiome
Cooper Medical School of Rowan University
Camden, United States
Associate Editor
Molecular Bacteriology and Microbiome
Leiden University
Leiden, Netherlands
Associate Editor
Molecular Bacteriology and Microbiome
Brno University of Technology
Brno, Czechia
Associate Editor
Molecular Bacteriology and Microbiome
University of Genoa
Genoa, Italy
Associate Editor
Molecular Bacteriology and Microbiome
Symbiome
San Francisco, United States
Associate Editor
Molecular Bacteriology and Microbiome
University of California, Riverside
Riverside, United States
Associate Editor
Molecular Bacteriology and Microbiome
Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Ottawa, Canada
Associate Editor
Molecular Bacteriology and Microbiome
United Arab Emirates University
Al-Ain, United Arab Emirates
Associate Editor
Molecular Bacteriology and Microbiome
Erasmus Medical Center
Rotterdam, Netherlands
Associate Editor
Molecular Bacteriology and Microbiome
Department of Health Technology and Informatics, Faculty of Health and Social Sciences, Hong Kong Polytechnic University
Kowloon, Hong Kong, SAR China
Associate Editor
Molecular Bacteriology and Microbiome
Berkeley Lab (DOE)
Berkeley, United States
Associate Editor
Molecular Bacteriology and Microbiome
School of Medicine, Wayne State University
Detroit, United States
Associate Editor
Molecular Bacteriology and Microbiome
School of Food Science and Technology, Jiangnan University
Wuxi, China
Associate Editor
Molecular Bacteriology and Microbiome
Shanghai Jiao Tong University
Shanghai, China
Associate Editor
Molecular Bacteriology and Microbiome