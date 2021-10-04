Scope

The One Health in Bacteriology section is dedicated to publishing research focused bacterial biology, pathogenesis, and bacterial interactions with hosts and the environment.

Led by Dr. Nagendran Tharmalingam from Houston Methodist Research Institute (USA), this section welcomes submissions across multiple domains of bacteriology that connect interdisciplinary areas to enhance our understanding of bacterial interactions and their implications.

Topics within the scope of this section include:

antimicrobial resistance

bacterial genome evolution, including the origin and maintenance of genetic diversity

community and non-acute healthcare settings

effects of climate change, land use and human activity on pathogen evolution and transmission dynamics

environmental bacteria in the context of agricultural practices

veterinary medicine

zoonotic diseases

Submissions should provide detailed insights on the interactions between bacteria, hosts, and the environment, as well as their impact on health and disease.

The section particularly welcomes submissions that integrate pathogen genomics approaches to enhance the understanding of various areas. These include bacterial interactions, antimicrobial resistance, community and non-acute healthcare, environmental bacteria in agricultural practices, factors shaping and maintaining genetic diversity, veterinary medicine, and zoonotic diseases within a One Health framework. Submissions are encouraged to address the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), 13 (Climate Action), and 15 (Life on Land).

This multidisciplinary section aims to disseminate and communicate cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of bacteriology to researchers, industry stakeholders, policymakers, and the wider public worldwide.