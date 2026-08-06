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Original Research

Published on 30 Apr 2026

Long-term consequences of prenatal saccharin exposure: evidence of sex-specific molecular programing in the prefrontal cortex and behavior of adolescent rats

in Emotion Regulation and Processing

  • Beatriz Pacheco-Sánchez
  • Raquel López-Merchán
  • Pablo Rubio
  • Pilar García-Martos
  • Juan Suárez
  • Carlos Sanjuan
  • Leticia Rubio
  • Stella Martín-de-Las-Heras
  • Fernando Rodríguez de Fonseca
  • Francisco Alén
Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience
doi 10.3389/fnbeh.2026.1815692
  • 1,540 views