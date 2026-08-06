Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience

Brief Research Report
Published on 06 Aug 2026
Coping with stress produces differential systemic and brain corticosterone patterns in female rats
in Emotion Regulation and Processing
- 372 views
Brief Research Report
Published on 06 Aug 2026
in Emotion Regulation and Processing
Original Research
Published on 29 Jul 2026
in Emotion Regulation and Processing
Original Research
Accepted on 28 Jul 2026
in Emotion Regulation and Processing
Original Research
Accepted on 25 May 2026
in Emotion Regulation and Processing
Editorial
Published on 12 May 2026
in Emotion Regulation and Processing
Editorial
Published on 07 May 2026
in Emotion Regulation and Processing
Original Research
Published on 30 Apr 2026
in Emotion Regulation and Processing
Original Research
Published on 28 Apr 2026
in Emotion Regulation and Processing
Original Research
Published on 09 Apr 2026
in Emotion Regulation and Processing
Original Research
Published on 12 Mar 2026
in Emotion Regulation and Processing
Original Research
Published on 05 Mar 2026
in Emotion Regulation and Processing
Brief Research Report
Published on 25 Feb 2026
in Emotion Regulation and Processing
Original Research
Published on 18 Feb 2026
in Emotion Regulation and Processing
Original Research
Published on 13 Jan 2026
in Emotion Regulation and Processing
Systematic Review
Published on 09 Jan 2026
in Emotion Regulation and Processing
Original Research
Published on 04 Dec 2025
in Emotion Regulation and Processing
Brief Research Report
Published on 12 Nov 2025
in Emotion Regulation and Processing
Original Research
Published on 29 Oct 2025
in Emotion Regulation and Processing
Hypothesis and Theory
Published on 24 Oct 2025
in Emotion Regulation and Processing
Perspective
Published on 24 Oct 2025
in Emotion Regulation and Processing
Hypothesis and Theory
Published on 16 Sep 2025
in Emotion Regulation and Processing
Brief Research Report
Published on 16 Sep 2025
in Emotion Regulation and Processing
Review
Published on 11 Aug 2025
in Emotion Regulation and Processing
Opinion
Published on 31 Jul 2025
in Emotion Regulation and Processing