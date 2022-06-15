Scope

The Learning and Memory section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of learning and memory mechanisms and their impact on behavior.

Led by Prof. Denise Manahan-Vaughan from Ruhr University Bochum, the Learning and Memory section welcomes submissions in the various domains of behavioral neuroscience, which connect diverse research perspectives to enhance the comprehension of learning and memory processes.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

associative learning

categorization learning

context memory

diseases and disorders that impact on learning and memory

extinction learning

forgetting

goal-directed behavior

grid cells

head direction cells

inhibitory control

motor learning

navigation

neuromodulators and neurotransmitters

place cells

plasticity mechanisms, including cortical plasticity, homeostatic plasticity, metaplasticity, neuronal plasticity, spike-timing dependent plasticity, and synaptic plasticity

reinforcement learning

sensory and perceptual learning

spatial memory

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the mechanisms, principles, and cognitive aspects of learning and memory processes across different species, including human subjects.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 4: Quality Education, and SDG 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure.

The Learning and Memory section does not consider submissions focusing on brain injury treatment, as this topic falls outside the scope of learning and memory research. However, the section does consider research on diseases and disorders that impact learning and memory, which may include studies related to mental health disorders and their effects on these processes. Additionally, while the section does not focus on pharmacology, demographic factors, or personality studies, it does welcome submissions that explore the role of neuromodulators and neurotransmitters in learning and memory, as well as research that supports and advances the goals of good health and well-being, quality education, and industry, innovation, and infrastructure.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of behavioral neuroscience to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.