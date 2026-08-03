Original Research
Published on 03 Aug 2026
Aged rats have sex-dependent hypothermic effects but not spatial memory impairments following acute alcohol administration
in Motivation and Reward
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Original Research
Published on 03 Aug 2026
in Motivation and Reward
Original Research
Published on 27 Jul 2026
in Motivation and Reward
Mini Review
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in Motivation and Reward
Mini Review
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in Motivation and Reward
Original Research
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in Motivation and Reward
Methods
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in Motivation and Reward
Review
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in Motivation and Reward
Editorial
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in Motivation and Reward
Methods
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in Motivation and Reward
Perspective
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in Motivation and Reward
Editorial
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in Motivation and Reward
Original Research
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in Motivation and Reward
Original Research
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in Motivation and Reward
Mini Review
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in Motivation and Reward
Brief Research Report
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in Motivation and Reward
Original Research
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in Motivation and Reward
Original Research
Published on 10 Dec 2025
in Motivation and Reward
Review
Published on 09 Dec 2025
in Motivation and Reward
Editorial
Published on 20 Nov 2025
in Motivation and Reward
Review
Published on 19 Nov 2025
in Motivation and Reward
Original Research
Published on 13 Nov 2025
in Motivation and Reward
Original Research
Published on 29 Oct 2025
in Motivation and Reward
Review
Published on 29 Oct 2025
in Motivation and Reward
Original Research
Published on 20 Oct 2025
in Motivation and Reward