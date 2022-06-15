Mission & scope

Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology is a multidisciplinary journal focused on all pathogenic microorganisms and their interactions with hosts.

The journal is led by Field Chief Editor Prof Yousef Abu Kwaik (University of Louisville, USA) and indexed in MEDLINE, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Web of Science (SCIE), and DOAJ. Submissions on all types of microbial pathogens are welcome, along with studies on microbiota, the effect of microbes on host health and disease, and treatment of microbial infections.

Topics of interest include, but are not limited to:

adaptive and innate immunity in infection

antibiotic resistance

antimicrobial drugs and vaccines

bacteria, fungi, parasites, viruses, endosymbionts, prions, and their hosts

biofilms

clinical microbiology

intestinal and oral microbiome

molecular bacterial and viral pathogenesis

veterinary and zoonotic infection.

Research approaches can include molecular microbiology, cellular microbiology, gene regulation, proteomics, signal transduction, pathogenic evolution, genomics, structural biology, virulence factors, and model hosts.

The journal particularly welcomes research that supports and advances the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG 3: good health and well-being; and SDG 6: clean water and sanitation.

Manuscripts that focus on the study of non-pathogenic microorganisms or non-microbial organisms, such as plants and animals, are not suitable for publication in this journal. Additionally, studies that primarily focus on the development of novel therapeutic strategies or the investigation of molecular signaling pathways in non-microbial systems are not within the scope of this journal. Furthermore, research that is purely statistical or computational, such as systematic meta-analyses or high-throughput sequence analysis, without a foundation in cellular or infection microbiology, is not appropriate for this journal.

Manuscripts that consist solely of Bibliometric studies, Mendelian Randomization, or computational studies of public data are not accepted for publication in Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology. Such manuscripts might be submitted to another Frontiers Journal when appropriate and must adhere to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy.

Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology is committed to advancing our understanding and treatment of infectious disease by communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.