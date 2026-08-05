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Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute
Belfast, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Veterinary and Zoonotic Infection
Belfast
Belfast, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Veterinary and Zoonotic Infection
Institut National de la Recherche Agronomique de Toulouse
Toulouse, France
Associate Editor
Veterinary and Zoonotic Infection
National Centre for Foreign Animal Disease, Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Winnipeg, Canada
Associate Editor
Veterinary and Zoonotic Infection