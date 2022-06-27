nicolae corcionivoschi
Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute
Belfast, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Veterinary and Zoonotic Infection
Institut National de la Recherche Agronomique de Toulouse
Toulouse, France
Associate Editor
Veterinary and Zoonotic Infection
National Centre for Foreign Animal Disease, Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Winnipeg, Canada
Associate Editor
Veterinary and Zoonotic Infection
Federal University of Maranhão
São Luís, Brazil
Associate Editor
Veterinary and Zoonotic Infection
ASRT, Inc.
Smyrna, GA, United States
Associate Editor
Veterinary and Zoonotic Infection
London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, University of London
London, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Veterinary and Zoonotic Infection
University of Chile
Santiago, Chile
Associate Editor
Veterinary and Zoonotic Infection
State University of Londrina
Londrina, Brazil
Associate Editor
Veterinary and Zoonotic Infection
University of Giessen
Giessen, Germany
Associate Editor
Veterinary and Zoonotic Infection
Department of Clinical Microbiology, Rigshospitalet
Copenhagen, Denmark
Associate Editor
Veterinary and Zoonotic Infection
University of Life Sciences "King Mihai I" from Timișoara, Romania
Timisoara, Romania
Associate Editor
Veterinary and Zoonotic Infection
Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA)
Belfast, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Veterinary and Zoonotic Infection
Agricultural Research Service, United States Department of Agriculture
Washington D.C., United States
Associate Editor
Veterinary and Zoonotic Infection
Texas A and M University
College Station, United States
Associate Editor
Veterinary and Zoonotic Infection
University of Veterinary Medicine Vienna
Vienna, Austria
Associate Editor
Veterinary and Zoonotic Infection