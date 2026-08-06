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Department of Microbiology and Parasitology, Faculty of Medicine, National Autonomous University of Mexico
Ciudad de México, Mexico
Specialty Chief Editor
Clinical and Diagnostic Microbiology and Immunology
University of Illinois Chicago
Chicago, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Clinical and Diagnostic Microbiology and Immunology
Chongqing Medical University
Chongqing, China
Specialty Chief Editor
Clinical and Diagnostic Microbiology and Immunology
Tabriz University of Medical Sciences
Tabriz, Iran
Associate Editor
Clinical and Diagnostic Microbiology and Immunology