Scope

The Adaptive & Innate Immunity in Infection section focuses on high-quality research that advances our understanding of how the immune system responds to microbial invasion at both innate and adaptive levels.

Led by Dr. Amal Amer from The Ohio State University and Dr. Zizhang Sheng from Columbia University Irving Medical Center, the section aims to elucidate the molecular, cellular, and systemic mechanisms of immune recognition, response, regulation during infection and the development of protective immunity.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

cellular interactions of pathogenic microbes with immune cells

how microbes interact with innate sensing and subsequent signaling cascades upon infection

immediate cellular processes following microbial evasion of the human cell

microbial interaction with autophagy against microbial pathogens

microbial interaction with innate immune sensors and ligands, such as toll-like receptor (TLR), RIG-I like receptor (RLR), and NOD-like receptor (NLR) signaling

microbial interaction with the inflammasomes and mechanisms that initiate inflammatory response

crosstalk between adaptive and innate immunity

cytotoxic T cells

impact of aging on the adaptive and innate immune response to infection

pathogen manipulation of host immune responses

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the mechanisms and processes involved in the interactions between microbes and the host's immune system, as well as the basis of different immune responses by the host immune system in response to various pathogens and vaccines.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Adaptive & Innate Immunity in Infection section does not consider research focusing solely on molecular, cellular, and functional aspects of innate and adaptive immunity that do not directly pertain to the immune response during infection. However, studies that explore the role of immunity in the context of infectious diseases, including those that support and advance good health and well-being, are welcome.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of cellular and infection microbiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.