Scope

The Antibiotic Resistance and New Antimicrobial Drugs section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the study and development of antimicrobials and their interactions with various infectious agents.

Led by Dr. Costas Papagiannitsis from the University of Thessaly, Dr. George Araj from the American University of Beirut, and Dr. Vincent Cattoir from the University of Rennes, the Antibiotic Resistance and New Antimicrobial Drugs section welcomes submissions in the various domains of cellular and infection microbiology, which connect the understanding of resistance mechanisms to the improvement of patient care and public health.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

bacterial, mycobacterial, fungal, viral, and parasitic pathogens

clinical and research aspects of novel antimicrobial studies

genotypic and phenotypic aspects of resistance patterns

molecular markers associated with resistance

multidrug-resistance (MDR) pathogens and their infectious consequences

new and comparative treatment approaches

rapid methodologies of pathogens identification and antimicrobial resistance detection directly from clinical specimens

susceptibility testing and management of patients with infections

microbiome insights on antimicrobial resistance

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interactions between antimicrobials and infectious agents, as well as the development of new drugs and treatment strategies to combat antibiotic resistance.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of resistance mechanisms, development of new antimicrobial drugs, and improvement of patient care and public health, in alignment with SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

The Antibiotic Resistance and New Antimicrobial drugs section does not consider studies that lack a direct focus on antibiotic resistance mechanisms, the development of new antimicrobial agents, or the epidemiology of resistant pathogens. Research unrelated to these core topics, such as general microbiology or clinical treatment without a resistance component, falls outside the scope of this section. However, the section welcomes submissions that support and advance the understanding of resistance mechanisms, development of new antimicrobial drugs, and improvement of patient care and public health, in alignment with the goal of promoting good health and well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of cellular and infection microbiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.