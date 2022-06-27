Main content

Scope Clinical Microbiology, a specialty section within Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology, publishes high quality research pertaining diagnosis, treatment and prophylaxis of human infectious diseases, encompassing the medical consequences of pathogenic interactions with a host. This includes emerging and prevalent clinically important bacterial (including Mycobacteria and Rickettsia), viral and parasitic. The following areas of research will be considered for publication in this section: Development and evaluation of novel diagnostic methods (including diagnostic serology)

Development and evaluation of novel diagnostic strategies in the clinical microbiology laboratory

Development and evaluation of novel methods for guiding infectious disease prophylaxis

In vitro studies on activity of antibacterial, antiviral (including antiretroviral) or antiparasitic agents related to human diseases

Elucidation of antimicrobial resistance determinants

Mode of action of antimicrobial agents

Detection of resistances to antimicrobial agents for diagnostic purposes

Novel antimicrobial drug in vitro development

Activity of bacteriophages in vitro

Activity of biocides or other infectious diseases control measures in vitro Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Cell. Infect. Microbiol.

Abbreviation fcimb

Electronic ISSN 2235-2988

Indexed in PubMed, MEDLINE, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 6.073 Impact Factor 5.9 CiteScore

Submission Clinical Microbiology welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Correction, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Clinical Microbiology, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.