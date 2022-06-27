Scope

Extra-intestinal Microbiome is a specialty section within the leading open access journal, Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology. Publishing rigorously peer-reviewed research, this section highlights the latest research progress on extra-intestinal microbiota, which mainly includes microbiota residing in the oral cavity, respiratory tract, urogenital tract and skin. Studies using a broad range of hosts and model systems that seek to provide understanding of human health and disease are welcomed. Research in this area advances understanding of how a host-associated microbiota is maintained and/or perturbed in a manner that promotes health or disease at its residing site as well as in the remote tissues/organs of the human body.

Subject specific examples include:

1) How microbiota in general or specific microbiota compositions/metabolites promote the pathogenesis of diseases in the oral cavity, respiratory tract, urogenital tract and skin.

2) Identification of key factors/pathways that drive the microbial dysbiosis in the oral cavity, respiratory tract, urogenital tract and skin.

3) Translocation of microbiota to the remote sites or newborns, and it’s ecological impact on heath and diseases.

4) Interspecies/interkingdom interactions between microbiota residing at different tissues/organs of the host, with a particularly focus on the intercorrelations between oral microbiota, urogenital microbiota and gut microbiota.

In addition to manuscripts reporting results of new experimentation, review articles and opinion pieces are encouraged.