Scope

The Extra-intestinal Microbiome section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the study of microbiota residing in various parts of the human body, such as the oral cavity, respiratory tract, urogenital tract, and skin.

Led by Dr. Xin Xu from West China School of Stomatology, Sichuan University, and Dr. Souhaila Al Khodor from Sidra Medicine, Qatar, the Extra-intestinal Microbiome section welcomes submissions in the various domains of cellular and infection microbiology, which aim to enhance understanding of the human microbiome in health and disease.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

beyond the bacteriome, understanding the virome, mycobiome and archeome in the oral cavity, respiratory tract, urogenital tract, and skin

disease pathogenesis promotion by microbiota in the oral cavity, respiratory tract, urogenital tract, and skin

identification of key factors and pathways driving microbial dysbiosis in the oral cavity, respiratory tract, urogenital tract, and skin

interspecies and interkingdom interactions between microbiota residing at different tissues or organs of the host, with a particular focus on intercorrelations between oral, urogenital, and gut microbiota

translocation of microbiota to remote sites or newborns and its ecological impact on health and diseases

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the maintenance, perturbation, and impact of host-associated microbiota on health and disease in various parts of the human body.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Extra-intestinal Microbiome section does not consider submissions focusing on inflammatory bowel disease, as it is primarily related to the gut microbiome. However, we do welcome genetic studies, infection and treatment research, and antibiotic resistance studies if they have a fundamental basis in the extra-intestinal microbiome and contribute to the understanding of human health and disease in the oral cavity, respiratory tract, urogenital tract, and skin.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of cellular and infection microbiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.