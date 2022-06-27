Scope

Fungi are an increasing threat to human health, animals in the global ecosystem, and to agriculture and food security. Fungal Pathogenesis is committed to providing a broad, multidisciplinary platform for research that serves to cross-fertilize advances and contribute to thwart the fungal scourges of the planet.

The focus of this section spans the pathogenic microbes that cause life-threatening infections in humans, including Candida species, Aspergillus species, Cryptococcus species, dimorphic human fungal pathogens, Mucor and other zygomycetes, and Pneumocystis and the Microsporidia. In animals, the scope spans the chytrid pathogen of frogs, Batrachochytrium dendrobatidis and related species, as well as Pseudogymnoascus destructans the cause of bat white nose syndrome. In plants, submissions on fungal pathogens that cause important crop losses and studies focused on how plants respond and defend against fungal infections are invited.

We welcome novel heterologous model systems (Galleria, drosophila, zebrafish, amoeba, eggs, and others), genomic and population genetics studies, vaccine studies, novel drug and treatment approaches and strategies, mechanisms of drug resistance, diagnostics, and immunotherapy. Studies on the fungal components of the microbiome (GI, lung, skin, oropharynx) are invited.

We are particularly interested in studies that span disciplines and the emergence of new pathogens in clinical and agricultural settings, including fungal outbreaks with novel or rare pathogenic fungi. Studies contributing to the taxonomy and phylogeny of fungi will also be within the domain of this section

Fungal Pathogensis is led by Joseph Heitman, MD, PhD from Duke University and Anuradha Chowdhary, MD, PhD from the University of Delhi, and supported by an international editorial board of outstanding experts.