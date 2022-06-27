Scope

Intestinal Microbiome is a specialty section within the leading open access journal, Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology. Publishing rigorously peer-reviewed research, this section highlights the impact of the intestinal microbiota on both healthy and disease states. Studies using a broad range of hosts and model systems that seek to provide understanding of human health and disease are welcomed. Research in this area advances understanding of how a host-associated intestinal microbiota is maintained and/or perturbed in a manner that promotes health or disease, respectively.

Subject specific examples include:

1) Infectious disease; especially how the intestinal microbiota promote or protect against pathogenic microbes (either intestinal or extra-intestinal).

2) How select intestinal microbiota members drive and contribute to classic chronic inflammatory diseases.

3) Research focusing on the interaction occurring within the intestinal microbiota ecosystem.

4) Studies deciphering the impact of the intestinal microbiota on diseases such as cancer, obesity, and metabolic syndrome are also welcomed.

In addition, method papers describing new tools and approaches to study the intestinal microbiota, as well as review articles and opinion pieces are encouraged.