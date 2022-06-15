Scope

The Intestinal Microbiome section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the impact of intestinal microbiota on health and disease.

Led by Dr. Alain Stintzi from the University of Ottawa and Dr. Benoit Chassaing from Institut National de la Santé et de la Recherche Médicale (INSERM), the Intestinal Microbiome section welcomes submissions in the various domains of intestinal microbiome research, which aim to enhance understanding of human health and disease.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

contributions of select intestinal microbiota members to chronic inflammatory diseases

impact of the intestinal microbiota on diseases such as cancer, obesity, and metabolic syndrome

infectious disease and the role of intestinal microbiota in promoting or protecting against pathogenic microbes

interactions within the intestinal microbiota ecosystem

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the maintenance and perturbation of host-associated intestinal microbiota in relation to health or disease.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of intestinal microbiota in relation to health, disease, and infectious diseases, contributing to SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

The Intestinal Microbiome section does not consider submissions focused on web science, information technology, or topics unrelated to the gut microbiota. However, studies that investigate immune system function or gene expression in the context of the intestinal microbiome are welcome. Submissions that do not primarily investigate the composition, function, or interactions of gut microbial communities, or those that do not contribute to the understanding of intestinal microbiota in relation to health, disease, and infectious diseases, are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of intestinal microbiome research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.