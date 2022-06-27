Scope

Microbes and Innate Immunity, a specialty section within Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology, publishes high quality research focused on the initial microbial sensing by the host, and the innate immune response, and its modulation upon infection by human and zoonotic microbial pathogens, including bacteria, viruses and parasites.

The following areas of research will be considered for publication in this section:

Microbial interaction with innate immune sensors and ligands, such as the Toll like Receptor (TLR), RIG-I like receptor (RLR) and NOD Like receptor (NLR) signaling.



How microbes interact with innate sensing and subsequent signaling cascades upon infection.



Microbial interaction with the Inflammasomes and mechanisms that initiate inflammatory response.



Microbial mechanisms of interaction with autophagy against microbial pathogens.



Cellular interactions of pathogenic microbes with neutrophils.



Microbial modulation of cell death and innate immunity pathways and their intersection.



Immediate cellular processes following microbial evasion of the human cell.

Research focusing on the molecular, cellular, and functional aspects of innate immunity, as well as on the responses elicited by microbes in the host, should be submitted to Molecular Innate Immunity and Microbial Immunology respectively. These are different sections within our sister journal, Frontiers in Immunology.