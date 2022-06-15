Scope

The Molecular Bacterial Pathogenesis section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding the mechanisms and factors involved in bacterial pathogenesis.

Led by Dr. Alain Filloux from Imperial College London, Dr. Jon Skare from Texas A&M Health Science Center, and Dr. Kenneth Fields from University of Kentucky, the Molecular Bacterial Pathogenesis section welcomes submissions in the various domains of cellular and infection microbiology, which explore the complex interactions between bacterial pathogens and their hosts.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

bacteriophages or CRISPR-Cas systems

investigation of pathogen evolution and the transfer of genetic information

production, function, or regulation of microbial toxins

regulation of gene expression

studies featuring mechanisms of high significance in disease such as secretion systems, membrane biogenesis, and microbial surface components

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the molecular and cellular aspects of bacterial pathogenesis and their role in disease progression.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Molecular Bacterial Pathogenesis section does not consider studies focused solely on clinical diagnosis, patient demographics, or aquaculture, as these topics fall outside the scope of molecular mechanisms underlying bacterial pathogenesis and virulence. However, the section does welcome submissions that explore bacterial interactions with host cells, microbial communities, immunology, and environmental factors, as long as they provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the molecular and cellular aspects of bacterial pathogenesis and their role in disease progression.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of cellular and infection microbiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.