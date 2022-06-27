Scope

Molecular Bacterial Pathogenesis is a specialty section within the field journal Frontiers in Cellular and infection Microbiology, publishing high quality research that expands our knowledge and understanding of pathogenic microbial factors and mechanisms that mediate disease progression in human, animal and plant hosts (research may also involve in vitro models).

Bacterial pathogens often have unique genes and gene regulation and utilize specifically evolved strategies to tip the balance of survival in their favour during infection of a host. While many common mechanisms of pathogenesis exist in these microorganisms, they also display an extraordinary degree of specificity in how they manipulate a host and cause disease. We strive to publish manuscripts that enhance our understanding of the bacterial side of this host-pathogen interface.

Approaches taken include:

• Investigation of pathogen evolution and the transfer of genetic information

• The regulation of gene expression

• Studies featuring mechanisms of high significance in disease such as secretion systems, membrane biogenesis and microbial surface components

• Studies concentrating on the metabolism of aspects of bacterial pathogens in an infection context

• Production, function or regulation of microbial toxins

• Bacteriophages or CRISPR-Cas systems

Articles that investigate the bacterial interactions with host cells should be submitted to the specialty section Bacteria and Host, and microbial communities to the specialty section Biofilms.