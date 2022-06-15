Scope

The Molecular Viral Pathogenesis section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding the mechanisms of viral infections and their impact on human, animal, and plant hosts.

Led by Dr. Yuxian He from the Institute of Pathogen Biology (CAMS) and Dr. Richard Y. Zhao from the School of Medicine, University of Maryland Baltimore (United States), the Molecular Viral Pathogenesis section welcomes submissions in the various domains of cellular and infection microbiology, which aim to enhance our knowledge and comprehension of viral pathogenesis and host interactions.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

antiviral agents and vaccines

defensive responses of the host

genetic determinants of viral virulence

host susceptibility and resistance to infection or disease

mechanisms underlying virus clearance or persistence

virus dynamics, mathematical and simulation models of virus infections

virus entry, localization, or tropism

virus shedding and transmission

viruses as gene therapy vectors

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the molecular events and factors involved in viral infections and their progression.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of molecular viral pathogenesis, antiviral agents and vaccines, host-virus interactions, and virus dynamics, contributing to SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and 15 (Life on Land).

The Molecular Viral Pathogenesis section does not consider submissions focused on clinical diagnosis or genetic testing, as these topics fall outside the scope of molecular mechanisms underlying viral infections and their interactions with host cells. However, studies that explore the development of antiviral agents, vaccines, or virus-based gene therapy vectors, which may have implications for clinical diagnosis or genetic testing, are welcome. Additionally, while the section does not primarily focus on non-molecular aspects of viral pathogenesis, interdisciplinary studies that provide insights into the molecular events and factors involved in viral infections and their progression are considered.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of cellular and infection microbiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.