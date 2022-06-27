Scope

Molecular Viral Pathogenesis is a Specialty Section within Frontiers in Cellular and infection Microbiology, publishing high quality researches that address the mechanism of viral infection and pathogenicity to expand our knowledge and understanding of pathogenic viral factors and molecular events that mediate disease progression in human, animal and plant hosts. In particular, we highly appreciate articles from the studies dealing with virus entry, localization or tropism, shedding and transmission, genetic determinants of viral virulence, the defensive responses of host, the basis of host susceptibility and resistance to infection or disease, as well as the mechanisms underlying virus clearance or persistence. This Specialty Section will also publish articles on virus dynamics, mathematical and simulation models of virus infections, and on molecular aspects of the prevention and treatment of viral infections with vaccines and antiviral agents, as well as the use of viruses as gene therapy vectors.

Viruses, including those emerging and re-emerging viruses, have posed great challenges on human health and socioeconomic development, as exemplified by the current global pandemic of SARS-CoV-2. In order to infect cells, the virus must overcome a number of barriers to accomplish the stepwise infection of the host, beginning with entry and spread, followed by localization and replication in target cells, releasing/shedding and transmission to other hosts, which can lead infections ranging from being asymptomatic through to being acute and/or long-term persistent and chronic states. It is fundamentally important to study the interaction between a virus and its host as well as viral pathogenesis, with aims to develop effective strategies for prevention and treatment of viral infections.