Scope

The goal of Parasite and Host as a specialty section of Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology is to create a unique platform for publication of high quality research on eukaryotic pathogens (parasites) and their host or vector, with the goal of open exchange of information between scientists.

Many pathogens contain proteins that manipulate their host or vector to favour their survival, replication, and subsequent transmission. In turn, hosts and vectors have intricate mechanisms to detect and combat invading pathogens. Compared to bacteria and viruses, relatively little is known about how more complex eukaryotic pathogens (parasites) interact with, co-evolve with, and manipulate their hosts or vectors.

Parasite and Host will publish papers on parasite-host and parasite-vector interactions, including:

• Parasite mechanisms of immune system interactions

• Parasite modulation of host signalling pathways

• Virulence factors

• Parasite acquisition of nutrients from their host

• Invasion of and egress from host cells

• Parasite molecular cell biology and biochemistry

• Parasite evolution and parasite and host cell ‘omics’ and systems biology analyses that emphasize parasite-host interactions.

Parasite and Host will accept manuscripts on the above topics, utilising all article types (including original research, methods, opinions, perspectives and reviews).