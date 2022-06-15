Scope

The Parasite and Host section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the interactions between eukaryotic pathogens and their hosts or vectors.

Led by Dr. Jeroen Saeij from the University of California, Davis, and Dr. Tania De Koning-Ward from Deakin University, the Parasite and Host section welcomes submissions in various domains of cellular and infection microbiology, which aim to enhance understanding between the complex relationships of parasites, hosts, and vectors.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

acquisition of nutrients by parasites from their host

evolution of parasites and host cell 'omics' and systems biology analyses emphasizing parasite-host interactions

immune system interactions of parasites

invasion of and egress from host cells by parasites

molecular cell biology and biochemistry of parasites

modulation of host signaling pathways by parasites

virulence factors

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interactions and mechanisms involved in parasite-host and parasite-vector relationships.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Parasite and Host section does not consider submissions that primarily focus on non-parasitic diseases or conditions, such as COVID-19, diabetes, metabolic disorders, or gut microbiota.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of cellular and infection microbiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.