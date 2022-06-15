Scope

The Veterinary and Zoonotic Infection section is dedicated to publishing research focused on microbial infections impacting vertebrate animals and their implications for human health.

Led by Dr. Sara Louise Cosby and Dr. Nicolae Corcionivoschi from the Agri-food and Biosciences Institute Belfast, the Veterinary and Zoonotic Infection section welcomes submissions in the various domains of cellular and infection microbiology, which connect the understanding of animal infections to human health.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

animal models for human infections

molecular mechanisms of bacteria and viruses

diagnostics and therapeutic studies

emerging and reemerging viral, bacterial, and parasitic infections

host response, immunity, and immune evasion mechanisms

host-pathogen interactions

host-vector-pathogen studies

molecular and cellular pathogenesis

pathogen genetics

topics related to the one health concept

vector-borne infections and diseases

vaccines studies for veterinary infections pathogens

zoonotic diseases

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about infections in animals and their impact on human health.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of animal infections, zoonotic diseases, and their implications for human health, contributing to SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and 15 (Life on Land).

The Veterinary and Zoonotic Infection section does not consider submissions focused on gene therapy or protein research that lack a relevance to veterinary or zoonotic diseases. However, studies that address the prevention, diagnosis, or treatment of infections in animals or their transmission to humans, even if they involve gene therapy or protein research, are within the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of cellular and infection microbiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.