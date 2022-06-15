Scope

The Virus and Host section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the interactions between viruses and their human hosts.

Led by Dr. Curtis Brandt from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Dr. John Hiscott from the Istituto Pasteur Italia Cenci Bolognetti Foundation, the Virus and Host section welcomes submissions in the various domains of cellular and infection microbiology, which connect the understanding of virus-host interactions with the development of potential treatments and prevention strategies.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

animal models and their relevance to human disease mechanisms

human viruses involved in the etiology of cancer

host response to virus infection

mechanisms involved in cross-species viral transmission

molecular basis of viral infectivity & host mechanisms involved in pathology

novel antiviral approaches to interfere with viral pathogenesis & disease progression

persistent and chronic viral infections

role of host processes in virus life cycle and disease progression

viral evasion of the host immune response

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interactions between viruses and their hosts, with and implications for health and disease prevention. In particular, the section welcomes submissions that advance the understanding of virus-host interactions, disease mechanisms, development of potential treatments strategies.

The Virus and Host section does not consider basic descriptive or epidemiological analyses that do not focus on virus-host interactions. Additionally, studies on non-viral diseases or those primarily addressing women's health without a clear connection to virus-host interactions are considered outside the scope. Furthermore, meta-analyses without a foundation in virus-host interactions are not included in this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of cellular and infection microbiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.