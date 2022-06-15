Scope

The Climate Action section aims to publish research focused on understanding and promoting effective and timely responses to climate change.

Led by Dr. So-Min Cheong from Texas A&M University, the Climate Action section encourages submissions in various domains of climate research, which connect practical actions with the broader context of climate change mitigation and adaptation.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

barriers to climate action and strategies for overcoming them

consequences of climate action, including policy implementation

holistic and systems approaches to prevent unintended consequences of climate actions

innovative approaches drawing from knowledge and best practices in unrelated fields

interventions that encourage human and organizational behavioral change

investigation of how people and society act on climate change information and policies

performance assessment of climate actions

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of climate action, focusing on the concrete actions of individuals, governments, firms, communities, social movements, nations, and global organizations.

Though climate prediction, information, laws and planning are integral to advancing the science and practice of climate change mitigation and adaptation, it is beyond the scope of this section.

This interdisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Climate Action to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.