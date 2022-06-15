Mission & scope

Communication is integral to contemporary life. The structure and content of our communications systems will define our understanding of the world, our identities and, ultimately, the strength of our democracies. There are few domains – whether politics, science or culture – that are not shaped by the way they are communicated.

Over the last thirty years, the most conspicuous global revolution – cutting across social, economic and cultural spheres - has been in communication. New communication technologies have transformed the way we interact and the media we consume. They have profoundly altered the way we work, and the consumption of digital media now dominates our leisure time.

It is imperative that our understanding of communication keeps pace with these changes: indeed, our ability to progress will depend upon it. Frontiers in Communication fosters the best cross-disciplinary research to inform our understanding of a rapidly changing field. It publishes rigorously peer-reviewed research in a range of key areas, including Political, Health, Culture, and Science and Environmental Communication. Communication is all-encompassing, and we are now expanding our focus to new areas – as multimodality of communication and advertising.

Led by an outstanding Editorial Board of international experts, this multidisciplinary open-access journal is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating knowledge and impactful discoveries to researchers, academics, policy makers and the public worldwide.

This journal launched in May 2016 and is one of the first social-sciences journals of the “Frontiers in” series. Frontiers in Communication fosters cross-disciplinary work as well as fairness, transparency, and objectivity in the review process.



Contribute to the journal

There are a number of ways in which you might consider contributing to the journal, such as:



- Applying to join the Editorial Board of a section as Associate or Review Editor;

- Recommending a specialty section for inclusion in the journal;

- Submitting a manuscript for consideration for publication in the journal (please consider applying for a fee waiver, should publishing fees not be covered by your grant);

- Proposing a Research Topic.