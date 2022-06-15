Mission & scope

Frontiers in Communication is a multidisciplinary journal that focuses on advancing communication developments across society and culture, in areas including politics, health, media and industry, science and environment.

Led by Field Chief Editor Prof Justin Lewis (Cardiff University, UK), this Scopus and DOAJ indexed journal welcomes research contributions in all areas of communication that advance our understanding of communication technologies and bridge the gap between theory and practice. Topics of interest include, but are not limited to:

advertising and marketing communication

culture and communication

disaster communications

health communication

language communication

media, creative, and cultural industries

media governance and the public sphere

multimodality of communication

organizational communication

science and environmental communication

visual communication.

Frontiers in Communication is a cross-disciplinary journal that seeks to develop understanding of the rapidly-changing global communication revolution and its relevance across social, economic and cultural spheres. Submissions that focus on new areas, such as multimodality of communication, advertising, and the creative industries are of particular interest.

Manuscripts that focus solely on business management, industrial processes, or economic theory without a relevance to communication studies are not suitable for publication in this journal. Similarly, studies that are purely statistical or methodological, without applying the methods to analyze communication phenomena, are also outside the scope of this journal.

Frontiers in Communication is committed to advancing developments in the field of communication by allowing unrestricted access to articles, and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.