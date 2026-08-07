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Norwegian University of Science and Technology
Trondheim, Norway
Specialty Chief Editor
Language Communication
Stockholm University
Stockholm, Sweden
Associate Editor
Language Communication
University School for Advanced Studies, University Institute of Higher Studies in Pavia
Pavia, Italy
Associate Editor
Language Communication
Faculty of Philology, University of Seville
Seville, Spain
Associate Editor
Language Communication