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School of Humanities, Media and Creative Communication, Massey University
Auckland, New Zealand
Specialty Chief Editor
Culture and Communication
Tallinn University
Tallinn, Estonia
Specialty Chief Editor
Culture and Communication
University of the Witwatersrand
Johannesburg, South Africa
Associate Editor
Culture and Communication
University of Colorado
Denver, United States
Associate Editor
Culture and Communication