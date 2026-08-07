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Cardiff University
Cardiff, United Kingdom
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Communication
Department of Communication, College of Arts and Sciences, University at Albany
Albany, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Health Communication
School of Humanities, Media and Creative Communication, Massey University
Auckland, New Zealand
Specialty Chief Editor
Culture and Communication
University of Bremen
Bremen, Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Multimodality of Communication