mehdi ammi
Université Paris-Sud
Orsay, France
Community Reviewer
Human-Media Interaction
Université Paris-Sud
Orsay, France
Community Reviewer
Human-Media Interaction
University of Central Florida
Orlando, United States
Community Reviewer
Human-Media Interaction
Southern University of Science and Technology
Shenzhen, China
Community Reviewer
Human-Media Interaction
Sapienza University of Rome
Rome, Italy
Community Reviewer
Human-Media Interaction
Procter & Gamble (United States)
Cincinnati, United States
Community Reviewer
Human-Media Interaction
Telefonica Research and Development Spain
Madrid, Spain
Community Reviewer
Human-Media Interaction
Polytechnic Institute of Maia
Maia, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Human-Media Interaction
Institute of Technology and Business
České Budějovice, Czechia
Community Reviewer
Human-Media Interaction
Instituto Superior de Engenharia do Porto (ISEP)
Porto, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Human-Media Interaction
Regensburg University of Applied Sciences
Regensburg, Germany
Community Reviewer
Human-Media Interaction
Universidad Carlos III de Madrid
Getafe, Spain
Community Reviewer
Human-Media Interaction
Prague City University
Prague, Czechia
Community Reviewer
Human-Media Interaction
Athabasca University
Athabasca, Canada
Community Reviewer
Human-Media Interaction
Universidade Federal de Goiás
Goiânia, Brazil
Community Reviewer
Human-Media Interaction
University of the West of Scotland
Paisley, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Human-Media Interaction
University of Sussex
Brighton, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Human-Media Interaction