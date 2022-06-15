Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Faculty of Engineering, University of Alberta

Scope

The Networks and Communications section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of computer networks and communication channels.

Led by Dr. Chintha Tellambura from the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Alberta and Dr. Theodoros Tsiftsis from the University of Thessaly, the Networks and Communications section welcomes submissions in the various domains of computer networking and communication, which connect theoretical principles with practical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

ad hoc networks

cloud computing

cluster computing

communication protocols

grid computing

high-performance computing

internet

internet of things

mobile communication

network control

network forensics

optical communication

optimization methods

p2p networks

parallel and distributed systems

performance analysis

routing

sensor networks

signal processing

supercomputing

wireless communication

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the fundamentals and applications of computer networking and communication technologies.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

The Networks and Communications section does not consider submissions that lack a clear focus on network technologies, communication protocols, or related computational aspects. Studies primarily centered on non-technical fields, such as sociology, psychology, or economics, without a strong connection to networks and communications, are outside the scope of this section. However, interdisciplinary research that integrates these fields with a strong emphasis on networks and communications, and contributes to the advancement of industry, innovation, and infrastructure, may be considered.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of computer networking and communication to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.