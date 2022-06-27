Main content

Specialty chief editor jonathan h tobias University of Bristol Bristol , United Kingdom

Scope The Bone Research section aims to publish high quality papers concerning the full spectrum of bone research. This includes basic research related to cell and developmental bone biology, structure and function of skeletal tissues, and bone physiology. The section is also keen to encourage papers addressing the pathogenesis, diagnosis, prevention, treatment and public health impact of adult and paediatric bone disorders. These include, but are not restricted to, osteoporosis, osteomalacia, Paget’s disease, genetic diseases of bone, and related endocrine disorders. Papers where the main focus is not research, but which otherwise contribute to the management of patients with bone disorders through the dissemination of guidelines, findings from working parties, and case reports, are also welcomed.



The Bone Research section is the official publication outlet of the Bone Research Society. The BRS (established in 1950 as the Bone and Tooth Society) is the world's oldest society for bone research. We are happy that this formal agreement has brought a number of mutual benefits, including the subsidization of publication charges in the Journal for BRS members who are corresponding authors of papers submitted to Frontiers. These discounts are only applied upon acceptance after validation of BRS membership. For more information about the final fees for BRS members please contact: endocrinology@frontiersin.org Frontiers in Endocrinology is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

