Scope

The Bone Research section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the study of bone biology as it relates to endocrine disorders.

Led by Dr. Alberto Falchetti from the Santa Maria della Misericordia Hospital, Udine, the Bone Research section welcomes submissions in all domains of bone research related to endocrinology

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

a broad range of experimental approaches are considered, including laboratory, clinical, genetic and environmental studies

guidelines, findings from working parties, and case reports are also considered

metabolic bone diseases

osteoporosis, including mechanistic studies of the processes contributing to bone fragility

the impact of endocrinological disorders on bone

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding and management of bone disorders, contributing to good health and well-being (SDG 3) and promoting inclusive societies for sustainable development (SDG 16).

Research outside the interface between bone and the endocrine system, such as osteoarthritis, inflammatory arthritis, osteomyelitis, bone cancer, skeletal radiology, orthopaedics and dental disorders, are bone health and disease is beyond the scope of this section.

Manuscripts reporting bibliometric analyses will not be considered. Manuscripts consisting solely of bioinformatics analysis of public in silico databases are not considered suitable unless supported by independent experimental verification. Manuscripts reporting secondary data analysis of other types of public datasets will only be accepted if findings are truly novel and ground breaking. Papers reporting findings from solely Mendelian Randomisation studies will not be considered.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of bone research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.