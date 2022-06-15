Division of Endocrinology, Department of Clinical and Experimental Medicine, University of Catania

Scope

The Cancer Endocrinology section is committed to publishing research centered on endocrine cancer and benign neoplasms of the endocrine system.

Under the guidance of Dr. Claire Perks from the University of Bristol and Dr. Antonino Belfiore from the Division of Endocrinology, Department of Clinical and Experimental Medicine, University of Catania, this section encourages submissions that explore various aspects of cancer endocrinology, connecting the identification of molecular patterns to the development of new pharmacotherapy research.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

classical endocrine neoplasia (thyroid, pituitary, parathyroid, adrenal, and neuroendocrine tumors)

cancer types with relevant endocrine pathways (breast, ovarian, colorectal, prostatic, and hepatocellular tumors)

combined treatment approaches with conventional options and new molecules in pre-clinical evaluation

discovery of new biomarkers for predicting response or resistance to drug treatment or guiding patient follow-up

endocrine disruptors and the link between anticancer therapies and endocrine disorders

experimental, pre-clinical, and clinical research on new laboratory tests and radiological techniques for clinical diagnosis

synergy between chemotherapy and other anticancer modalities (endocrine therapy, radiotherapy, immunotherapy, and gene therapy)

the connection between endocrine-metabolic disorders (obesity, diabetes) and cancer with their relevance in cancer prevention

Submissions should offer comprehensive, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of endocrine cancer and benign neoplasms of the endocrine system.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of endocrine cancer and benign neoplasms, contributing to the improvement of human health and well-being (SDG 3) and promoting innovation in cancer diagnosis and treatment (SDG 9).

The Cancer Endocrinology section does not consider submissions focused on diabetes management, general epidemiology, or studies primarily investigating non-endocrine related diseases. However, we do welcome broad cancer research with a specific endocrine connection. Our section is dedicated to research that directly pertains to the intersection of cancer and endocrinology, contributing to the improvement of human health and well-being and promoting innovation in cancer diagnosis and treatment.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Cancer Endocrinology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.