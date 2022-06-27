Main content

Scope The section is devoted to the publication of high quality research concerning all aspects of endocrine cancer and benign neoplasm of the endocrine system. The aim of the section Cancer Endocrinology is to cover the entire field of endocrine cancer: from classical endocrine neoplasia, such as thyroid, pituitary, adrenal and neuroendocrine tumors, to types of cancer in which endocrine pathways seem to play a relevant role, such as breast, ovarian, colorectal, prostatic, and hepatocellular tumors. Cancer Endocrinology has a particular interest in experimental, pre-clinical and clinical research addressing the following issues: the identification of a definitive role for new laboratory tests and radiological techniques in the clinical diagnosis; the identification of specific molecular patterns of tumorigenesis, which could allow the development of new directions in the field of pharmacotherapy research; combined treatment with conventional treatment options and new molecules actually in pre-clinical evaluation; the synergy between chemotherapy and other anticancer modalities, including radiotherapy, immunotherapy and gene therapy; and the discovery of new biomarkers to predict response or resistance to drug treatment or to guide the follow-up of treated patients. Frontiers in Endocrinology is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Endocrinol.

Abbreviation fendo

Electronic ISSN 1664-2392

Indexed in PubMed, MEDLINE, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS), Embase, Semantic Scholar, Ulrich's Periodicals Directory, CLOCKSS, EBSCO, OpenAIRE, Zetoc

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 6.055 Impact Factor 6.3 CiteScore

Submission Cancer Endocrinology welcomes submissions of the following article types: Clinical Trial, Correction, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Study Protocol, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Cancer Endocrinology, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.