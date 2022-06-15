Scope

The Cellular Endocrinology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding cellular mechanisms in endocrinology.

Under the leadership of Dr. Ralf Jockers from Université Paris Cité, the Cellular Endocrinology section invites submissions in various domains of cellular endocrinology, which aim to enhance the comprehension of cellular functions related to the endocrine system.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

cellular dysfunction in major diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and obesity

cellular models in endocrinology

hormone synthesis and endocrine signaling

intracellular signaling events

mechanisms of hormonal signal action

molecular targets of endocrine signals

network analysis and systems biology at the cellular level

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about cellular mechanisms and functions relevant to endocrinology.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of cellular endocrinology, hormone synthesis, and signaling mechanisms, contributing to improved health and well-being (SDG 3), and addressing challenges related to diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and obesity, thereby promoting sustainable development (SDG 11) and fostering innovation (SDG 9).

The Cellular Endocrinology section does not consider submissions that primarily focus on clinical aspects or disease-specific topics without a strong emphasis on cellular and molecular endocrinology. However, studies related to major diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and obesity that investigate the underlying cellular mechanisms or hormonal regulation are within the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Cellular Endocrinology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.